E-Paper | August 30, 2025

NDMA distributes ration, relief supplies across Punjab

Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 01:30pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that it was distributing ration bags and providing assistance for relief activities in flood-affected areas.

“Upon the request of the Punjab PDMA, NDMA has provided 500 ration bags for the flood-affected areas of Sialkot and Narowal each,” it wrote on X.

The NDMA said that the ration bags weighed 46 kilograms and contained 22 items to meet the basic nutritional needs of the affected people.

“A convoy of eight trucks carrying relief supplies has been dispatched. Meanwhile, ration trucks for Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot, and Jhang will be dispatched in the next few days,” it said, adding that 4,200 ration bags will be sent to the disaster-affected areas tomorrow.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing 'unprecedented' nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump's voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India's apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN'S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan's cases this...