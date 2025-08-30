NDMA distributes ration, relief supplies across Punjab

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that it was distributing ration bags and providing assistance for relief activities in flood-affected areas.

“Upon the request of the Punjab PDMA, NDMA has provided 500 ration bags for the flood-affected areas of Sialkot and Narowal each,” it wrote on X.

The NDMA said that the ration bags weighed 46 kilograms and contained 22 items to meet the basic nutritional needs of the affected people.

“A convoy of eight trucks carrying relief supplies has been dispatched. Meanwhile, ration trucks for Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot, and Jhang will be dispatched in the next few days,” it said, adding that 4,200 ration bags will be sent to the disaster-affected areas tomorrow.