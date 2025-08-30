511 relief camps established in flood-affected districts: PDMA

Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed has said that 511 relief camps were established in the districts affected by severe floods, according to a statement by the Punjab PDMA.

The Punjab PDMA released a report on the damage caused by floods in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers, revealing that 1.5 million people were affected due to floods and 481,000 people, who were trapped in the floods, have been evacuated.

The data showed that 351 medical camps and 321 veterinary camps were established, adding that 455,000 animals were evacuated to safe places in rescue and relief activities in the affected districts.