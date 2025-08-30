E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Macron says Putin will have ‘played’ Trump if he doesn’t meet Zelensky

AFP Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

TOULON: Russian Pre­sident Vladimir Putin will have “played” his US cou­nterpart if the Kremlin chief fails to meet Ukr­ainian President Volod­ymyr Zelensky, Emm­a­n­uel Macron of France said on Friday.

President Macron exp­ressed hope that such a meeting would take place, but said if the Russian leader did not meet a Monday deadline to agree to the talks “it will show again President Putin has played President Trump”, and warned that France would push for new “primary and secondary sanctions” to pressure Moscow.

His comments came as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict sparked by Russia’s 2022 invasion of its neighbour appear to have lost steam after Trump moved to restore dialogue with Moscow.

“I think this is not a good thing for us all. This cannot stay without resp­onse,” Macron said after talks with German Chan­cellor Friedrich Merz.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...