Macron says Putin will have ‘played’ Trump if he doesn’t meet Zelensky

TOULON: Russian President Vladimir Putin will have “played” his US counterpart if the Kremlin chief fails to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron of France said on Friday.
President Macron expressed hope that such a meeting would take place, but said if the Russian leader did not meet a Monday deadline to agree to the talks “it will show again President Putin has played President Trump”, and warned that France would push for new “primary and secondary sanctions” to pressure Moscow.
His comments came as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict sparked by Russia’s 2022 invasion of its neighbour appear to have lost steam after Trump moved to restore dialogue with Moscow.
“I think this is not a good thing for us all. This cannot stay without response,” Macron said after talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
