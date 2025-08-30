Central Asia softens stance on Taliban as economic ties grow

TASHKENT: In a new customs-free zone on the dusty Uzbek-Afghan border, Taliban representative Sayed Zaher Shah is pleased with his country’s rapidly growing trade links in the region.

“We have big plans for Central Asia,” Zaher Shah said in an interview at the complex — a symbol of cooperation between ex-Soviet Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Four years since the Taliban takeover, econo­mic cooperation is the ove­r­­­riding concern among the five Central Asian states, which all fear the spread of religious extremism.

“The policy of the Islamic Emi­rate (Taliban govt) is oriented towards an open economy. We have good relations with all our neighbours,” Zaher Shah said at the Airitom zone near Termez, in southern Uzbekistan.

Airitom, which opened last year, hosts around 300 businesses, restaurants, a library, conference halls, a Hilton hotel and a state-of-the-art medical centre.

There is no value-added tax or customs duties cha­rged on transactions in the zone.

To reach it, Afghans need to cross the “Frie­ndship Bridge”, which was used by Soviet troops retreating from Afgh­a­n­istan in 1989 as well as Afghan soldiers fleeing the lightning Taliban adv­ance in 2021.

Abdul Qayom Karimi, 73, said he was receiving medical treatment at Air­itom that he could not get in his Afghan home city of Mazar-i-Sharif, around 100 kilometres away.

“My nephew knew about this place and spoke highly of it so I wanted to come here for a general checkup. The doctors here are very advanced,” he said.

Gul Ahmad Amini, a man in his 60s, said he had come with his family after hearing about the centre.

“We are going to buy some things and then we want to go to the clinic to do a health check,” he said.

Inspiring quotes, high security

Sanjar Sodikov, an Uzbek official at Airitom, said over 1,000 Uzbeks and up to 2,000 Afghans visit the centre every day.

Afghan nationals can travel visa-free for up to 15 days to Uzbekistan.

Despite the openness, there are still security concerns.

Border guards carry out stringent checks at the entrance of Airitom and barbed wire tops the wall around it.

Police and plain clothes Uzbek security agents patrolled the area, on alert because of the visiting journalists.

The airconditioned sp­­ace offers relief from the heat and dust for Afghans.

Access to sea

Landlocked Central Asia is trying to regain its historic role as an important trading route.

Access to the sea, heading south through Afg­h­a­n­i­stan, is vital since the route north through Ru­­s­s­ia is hampered by sanctions.

Central Asian countries are launching major infrastructure projects, such as railways, to boost ties with the Taliban.

Afghanistan, which acc­ording to the UN is in the middle of a humanitarian crisis, stands to gain gre­ater energy and food security.

Central Asia’s rapprochement with Kabul began long before Russia became the first country last month to recognise the Taliban government.

Kazakhstan took the Taliban off a list of terrorist organisations last year, Uzbekistan is boosting diplomatic ties and Kyrgyzstan has urged the West to recognise the Taliban.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025