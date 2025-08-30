Return to work or face termination, mayor warns striking doctors

KARACHI: In a sharp and uncompromising tone, Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Friday lashed out at striking doctors at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and warned them to return to work or face disciplinary action, including possible termination.

“If you want to work, then work. But don’t blackmail us into raising your salaries,” the mayor declared during a media briefing after distributing electric motorbikes to KMC employees at a ceremony held at its head office. He criticised what he described as “pressure tactics” by the protesting medical staff.

“Doctors think they can increase pressure and get a salary hike — this is a regrettable approach. Let me make it clear that non-performing staff would face consequences. I’ve instructed the administration to issue show-cause notices and terminate those who are not doing their jobs.”

The mayor stressed that public servants are obligated to follow government regulations, which they agree to upon joining public service.

Accuses doctors of ‘blackmailing’ govt for salary hike; distributes e-bikes to KMC employees

“If you want a government job, you are a government servant, and a government servant has to follow the government’s instructions,” he said.

“Should I increase salaries just because 70 or 80 doctors demand it? We have 13,000 employees at KMC. Then what precedent is it setting? If they think boycotting work will get them a raise, they are mistaken.”

Reaffirming the administration’s position, he stated that while no rightful salary should be withheld, protests and walkouts would not be rewarded.

“If you feel your salary is low, leave the job,” he bluntly added.

While admitting that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is “on the verge of collapse,” the mayor pointed to the government’s ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the health facility.

“We’ve worked hard to get the Abbasi Shaheed back on its feet. If someone doesn’t want to work, they shouldn’t expect to stay on the payroll,” he added.

E-bikes distributed

The mayor also inaugurated an “eco-friendly” initiative at KMC where, in the first phase, 20 electric bikes were distributed among dispatch riders working in various departments.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the KMC head office, the mayor said the step was part of efforts by the city government to reduce operating expenses and combat climate change.

He said that KMC is the only municipal body in Pakistan currently providing electric bikes to its employees.

“A few months ago, the decision was made to switch the institution to solar systems, under which electricity supply through solar energy has already begun at the KMC head office building, parks, and important roads. Now, this initiative is being extended to employees by providing them with electric bikes. Each bike has been purchased for Rs215,000,” he said.

He added that a charging station has been installed at the KMC head office, and similar facilities will be set up across the city.

In the first phase, bikes are being given to delivery riders, while “pink bikes” will be provided to female officers to support their mobility. He also stated that KMC will not purchase any petrol-powered bikes in the future.

The mayor later handed over the keys to the employees. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Municipal Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Gulzar Abro, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, Jumman Darwan and others were also present.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025