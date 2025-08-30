E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Floodwater from Kartarpur gurdwara drained, claims govt

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday drained floodwater and restored the historic Kartarpur Gurdwara, ensuring that the sacred Sikh shrine reopens soon for the international pilgrims.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the gurdwara would be reopened for Sikh pilgrims within three to four days, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

Following unprecedented floods that brought 10 to 12 feet of water into the Kartarpur Gurdwara Complex, rescue teams evacuated Sikh pilgrims using motorboats and shifted them to safety.

“Under the CM’s directives, Suthra Punjab teams and officials from multiple government departments worked around the clock to drain water out, clean the premises, and restore the Gurdwara’s sanctity. The Darshan Deori and all sections of the shrine have been thoroughly cleaned, while the expansive courtyard has been cleared and washed,” Ms Aurangzeb said.

The chief minister reaffirmed her government’s commitment to safeguarding religious heritage and ensuring the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

