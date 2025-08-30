E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Man killed as rivals clash in Waziristan

A Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:22am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A man was killed and five others were injured when two groups clashed in the Shakai tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district on Friday.

The incident occurred near Shakai Bazaar when rival groups of Sperkai Wazir tribe clashed over a dispute involving stolen goods.

According to DSP Imranullah, heavy gunfire was exchanged between the groups, resulting in the death of one person on the spot, while five others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams promptly shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, by an ambulance, where they were provided medical treatment.

Police sources confirmed that the condition of some of the injured was critical.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the security forces successfully defused an IED planted along the Dana-Azam Warsak Road here on Friday.

Lower South Waziristan district police officer Mohammad Tahir Shah said the explosive device had been planted by unidentified terrorists to target a security forces’ vehicle.

He added that had the device not been neutralised in time, it could have caused large-scale destruction in the area.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...