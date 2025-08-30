Man killed as rivals clash in Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A man was killed and five others were injured when two groups clashed in the Shakai tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district on Friday.

The incident occurred near Shakai Bazaar when rival groups of Sperkai Wazir tribe clashed over a dispute involving stolen goods.

According to DSP Imranullah, heavy gunfire was exchanged between the groups, resulting in the death of one person on the spot, while five others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams promptly shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, by an ambulance, where they were provided medical treatment.

Police sources confirmed that the condition of some of the injured was critical.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the security forces successfully defused an IED planted along the Dana-Azam Warsak Road here on Friday.

Lower South Waziristan district police officer Mohammad Tahir Shah said the explosive device had been planted by unidentified terrorists to target a security forces’ vehicle.

He added that had the device not been neutralised in time, it could have caused large-scale destruction in the area.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025