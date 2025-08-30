The girl behind closed doors

This is with reference to the story The girl behind closed doors by Haseeb Ahmad Khattak (YW, July 19).

The story shared two powerful lessons: first, that education is equally important for both boys and girls; second, that determination can help us achieve anything. It was an engaging and meaningful story.

Amina Amjid,

Turbat

Table-top soccer game

This is regarding the Wonder Crafts section Table-top soccer game by The Crafter (YW, July 19).

It was a fantastic indoor game! I followed the instructions and made it right away — and it was so much fun! My cousins and friends loved playing it too.

I hope the writer shares more indoor group game ideas like this.

Faraz Ahmed,

Jamshoro

Beach day blunders

This is with reference to the story Beach day blunders by Abeeha Haroon (YW, July 19).

Honestly, I couldn’t stop smiling! It felt like I was right there on the beach. From the cat’s behaviour to the crab bite and ice cream mishap — everything was hilarious. But the message at the end was heart-warming and made it all feel worth it.

Fatima Batool,

Kohat

The high cost of reckless choices

This is regarding the cover story The high cost of reckless choices by Muhammad Majid Shafi (YW, July 19). The article was eye-opening and touched on serious issues that many teenagers ignore — like smoking, reckless driving and excessive social media use.

I also find myself endlessly scrolling without realising how much time I waste.

The writer rightly said that thrills and risky behaviour may seem fun but can ruin lives. It really made me reflect.

Saadat Khan,

Mardan

II

The high cost of reckless choices by Muhammad Majid Shafi was one of the best articles I’ve read recently.

It was very relatable for young readers like me.

The examples — bike stunts, vaping and gym obsession — are common, but the dangers aren’t discussed enough. The article gave a clear message: be responsible and think before you act. We should take note of the suggestions for a healthier lifestyle.

Hassan Waqas,

Karachi

Published in Dawn, Young World, August 30th, 2025