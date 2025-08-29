At least 20 people have lost their lives in the floods: DG PDMA

Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has said that floods in Punjab have claimed the lives of at least 20 people, mostly in drowning-related incidents.

Addressing the media, Kathia said that“ Most of the deaths occurred due to drowning and were reported mostly in Gujranwala division,“ adding that no loss of life was reported due to any negligence in rescue services.

He announced that the Punjab government will give one million to each victim’s family as compensation.

Noting the magnitude of the situation, Kathia said that we made every possible effort to rescue people, whether via helicopters or boats.