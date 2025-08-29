E-Paper | August 29, 2025

‘Exceptionally high’ flood persists at Shahdara and Ganda Singh Wala amid fresh rain forecast

Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 10:24am

According to data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), “exceptionally high flood” persists at barrages in Shahdara at Ravi and Ganda Singh Wala at Sutlej as PMD announced fresh downpours across the country.

As of 6:00 a.m. this morning, the water level at Shadara stood at 213,440 cusecs, with a “falling flow”, while the water level at Ganda Singh Wala is currently at 261,053 cusecs, with a “steady flow”.

Meanwhile, the water level at Baloki along along Ravi with a steady flow, while Qadirabad at the Chenab river indicated ’high flood“ with a “falling flow.”

The flood level at Sulemanki at Sutlej, Khanki at the Chenab, and Jassar at Ravi indicated a “medium flood”. Marala along the Chenab recorded a “low flood’.

