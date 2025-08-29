E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Flood water inundates parts of Lahore, evacuation efforts underway

Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:54am

Floodwater from the Ravi River has inundated many areas in Lahore, where evacuation efforts are underway as the city received fresh showers, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed.

At least five localities were flooded, including Shafiqabad, Farrakhabad and Tallat Park near Shahdara bridge and Theme Park, and Park View. As per the Rescue 1122 statement, 72 people were safely evacuated to safer areas in Farrakhabad, 40 people from Manga Mandi, and seven from the theme park area.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson urged people to contact their helpline in case they need rescue services.

Pakistan Floods 2025

