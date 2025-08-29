E-Paper | August 29, 2025

FIA official suspended for filming passengers at Torkham border

Bureau Report Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:35am

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday took notice over videotaping of passengers, mostly female migrants, on Pak-Afghan border crossing Torkham.

According to a statement issued by FIA, a video went viral on the social media, adding that the agency took notice of the FIA official recording passengers and being negligent during duty at the border.

“The DG FIA has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Director FIA Peshawar Zone,” the statement said, adding, “the official, Ehtesham-ul-Haq, has been suspended immediately and an inquiry has been initiated”.

The statement said that Mr Haq, posted at the FIA immigration check-post Torkham, was seen recording passengers.

It was stated that the agency was committed to providing quality immigration services to the passengers. “Indiscriminate action will be taken against officials found violating rules and regulations,” it added.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

