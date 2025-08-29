MoU signed for Rawalpindi Ring Road corridor uplift

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mott MacDonald Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd (MMP), an engineering, development, and management consultancy firm, to develop a Land Use Plan and Corridor Development Strategy for the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR).

The MoU was signed by RDA officials and representatives of MMP Pvt. Ltd. for the city’s planned growth.

Spanning a 500-metre-wide strip along a 38-km stretch of the RRR, this initiative represents Pakistan’s first cutting-edge, corridor-based urban development model, according to the RDA.

“The strategy aims to transform the corridor into a hub of sustainable, inclusive and balanced development, focusing on residential, commercial, and institutional growth while addressing chronic traffic congestion,” the civic body said.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza said the initiative would redefine Rawalpindi’s urban future. “It aims to provide world-class facilities, reduce urban sprawl, and make the city more livable and sustainable for future generations,” she stated.

Meanwhile, a special meeting on the development of Rawalpindi Ring Road Economic Zones was held separately at the RDA offices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Murtaza highlighted the transformative impact of the project, stating that it would not only ease traffic congestion in Rawalpindi and Islamabad but also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment for residents.

She said the plan envisions the establishment of logistics and education centres, a health city, a dry port, business centres, industrial zones, transport terminals, wholesale markets, amusement parks and residential communities along both sides of the Ring Road.

“This development will significantly boost the regional economy, generate employment opportunities, and improve facilities for the public,” she said, assuring that construction work would be completed in the near future.

Professor Shahid Mahmud, Senior Advisor OIC Comstech, lauded the initiative and described it as a long-awaited need of the twin cities.

He emphasised that the project would serve as a catalyst for development, particularly towards the southwestern expansion of Rawalpindi. He noted that Special Economic Zones along the Ring Road would spur growth and modernisation through advanced town planning practices.

He also recommended the adoption of a Green Building Code and the regeneration of the city, stressing that the project would help permanently remove urban encroachments through a long-term policy framework.

Dr Mahmud added that the RDA would continue to support the business community and encouraged greater private sector participation.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025