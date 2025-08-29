Five Lahore localities flooded by the Ravi

LAHORE: The floodwater in the River finally entered Lahore’s five residential localities on Thursday morning, inundating roads and damaging houses and other infrastructure. However, the timely evacuation saved the residents, as none of them was found stranded in the floodwater, it is learnt.

The localities suffered due to flood included Shafiqabad, Farrakhabad and Tallat Park near Shahdara bridge and Theme Park, near Chuhng (Multan Road) and Park View.

“At the moment, the Ravi is full of floodwater having flows of nearly 220,000 cusecs whereas the designed capacity of the river is 250,000 cusecs,” revealed Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza while talking to Dawn on Thursday.

According to him, Lahore witnessed worst-ever floods in 1988 after Ravi received 345,000 cusecs flows - around 100,000 cusecs more than the designed capacity - and caused massive destruction in Shahdara and adjoining localities.

“After the 1988 floods, the water flows measuring 220,000 in the Ravi at the moment is so far the highest one,” he said, expecting reduction in the flows in coming days if no discharge of water from India up to downstream is done.

Human loss averted due to timely evacuation

Talking about the residents’ evacuation from the aforementioned localities, he said at present none of the families are present there as all have been evacuated on time. Some voluntarily left the area and temporarily shifted to their relatives in various parts of the city.

“Some preferred to shift to the relief camps set up by the administration in various schools. Meal is being served to them three times. Mattresses, pillows etc have also been provided to the affected people present in the camps,” he said, adding that most families have shifted their household goods to the first floor of their houses in a bid to save them from floodwater.

DC Mr Raza said the animals owned by the residents have also been shifted to safe places.

To a question, he said there is no danger to Park View Housing Society, as the developers have built a major embankment to save its one block situated near the river. “The developers have carried out round-the-clock work and built a huge embankment there. Now there is no danger at all. Moreover, evacuation of the residents has already been done,” he said, adding that Rescue 1122 and other relief services have been made available to deal with any flood-related emergency.

People face problems in shifting their household items. — White Star

On the other hand, some residents of Park View scheme claimed that water flowed into two tail-end uninhabited blocks on Wednesday night.

In a late night (Thursday) development, the water entered some more blocks. However, the people left and locked their houses to shift to their relatives or the relief camps. “The floodwater has left us with no option but to leave this area,” said a resident while talking to Dawn on phone.

The district administration also stationed various officials at the society to monitor and deal with the flood situation in association with various departments concerned.

In Theme Park, the people panicked following announcements from the government to leave the area prior to arrival of the floodwater. “The floodwater entered several houses, including ours. Thanks God, all remained safe as we left the area well on time,” said Jannat Bibi, a resident of Theme Park. “At present we are living in a house at Samsani village, Johar town owned by our relative,” she added.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025