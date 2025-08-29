E-Paper | August 29, 2025

SBP earns Rs2.5tr profit

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 11:59am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs2.5 trillion for FY25, of which Rs2.428tr has been transferred to the federal government as surplus.

The record earnings were mainly driven by the policy rate, which remained as high as 22pc during the year. The central bank said its financial statements, along with the auditors’ report, have been submitted to the government and parliament.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...