SBP earns Rs2.5tr profit

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs2.5 trillion for FY25, of which Rs2.428tr has been transferred to the federal government as surplus.

The record earnings were mainly driven by the policy rate, which remained as high as 22pc during the year. The central bank said its financial statements, along with the auditors’ report, have been submitted to the government and parliament.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025