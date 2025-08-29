E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Sifan Hassan confirms decision to skip worlds for Sydney marathon

Reuters Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 03:42pm
Photo via X/@SifanHassan
Photo via X/@SifanHassan

SYDNEY: Olympic champion Sifan Hassan has confirmed her decision to skip the athletics world championships in Tokyo next month after deciding to take part in this weekend’s Sydney marathon.

Hassan, who won the Olympic marathon in Paris last year, has represented the Netherlands at every world championships since 2015, winning six medals including her 1,500-10,000 metres golden double in Doha in 2019.

“It’s in two or three weeks and I don’t think I’m going to recover, I can barely walk the first couple of days after a marathon,” the 32-year-old told a news conference on Thursday.

“It was so hard a decision for me because … since 2015 … I have never skipped any world championships and also it’s in Tokyo, and I have great memories of winning two golds and one bronze at the Olympics there.”

The Sydney marathon, which takes place on Sunday, has joined London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Tokyo and Berlin as part of the elite marathon majors series for the first time this year.

“I really want to be part of Sydney marathon, because it’s part of the major marathons,” Hassan added.

“I really thought about it, I really thought about what to do, but my heart really wanted to be [here]. This one looks for me more exciting.” The world cham­p­ionships take place from Sept 13 to 21 at Tokyo’s National Stadium, where Hassan won the 5,000-10,000 double and a bronze in the 1,500 at the Olympics four years ago.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...