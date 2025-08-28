Turkish President offers condolences over ‘devastating floods’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received a telephone call from Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who “conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the devastating floods”, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan in the wake of the tragic loss of lives and property, the Turkish President assured that Turkiye stood ready to extend every possible form of support, including assistance in rescue and relief operations,” the statement read.