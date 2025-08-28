E-Paper | August 28, 2025

New spell of rain brings constant risk: Tarar

August 28, 2025

Information Minister Tarar continued his press talk, stating that another spell of monsoon rains is expected in the coming weeks.

“Until this spell of rain doesn’t end, there is a constant risk,” he said. “Please be careful. We have medication for malaria and waterborne diseases, which will be distributed by the district administration.”

The minister added that after a full survey, the government will “fully compensate people”.

“We are aware that people have lost much during this time, not only are our sympathies with them, but the government is working to return them to their homes.”

Editorial

Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...
Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...