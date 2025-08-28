New spell of rain brings constant risk: Tarar

Information Minister Tarar continued his press talk, stating that another spell of monsoon rains is expected in the coming weeks.

“Until this spell of rain doesn’t end, there is a constant risk,” he said. “Please be careful. We have medication for malaria and waterborne diseases, which will be distributed by the district administration.”

The minister added that after a full survey, the government will “fully compensate people”.

“We are aware that people have lost much during this time, not only are our sympathies with them, but the government is working to return them to their homes.”