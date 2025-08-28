PSB asks PHF for detailed Pro League plan within 3 days

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to submit within three days a detailed plan for the national team’s participation in the upcoming FIH Pro League, including travel, logistics, administrative arrangements and training schedules.

In a letter, the PSB informed the federation that the federal government had approved a grant of Rs250 million for the team’s participation in the event. The PHF, however, had sought Rs350m, and has now been directed to arrange the remaining amount through sponsorship.

Pakistan received an invitation to compete in the Pro League (Season 7) after New Zealand, the Nations Cup winners, withdrew due to financial issues. The competition will see Pakistan face top-ranked sides including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, the Netherlands and Spain.

Meanwhile, the PSB said the government had also approved Rs150m for organising the National Youth Games in Islamabad, likely to be staged next month.

In a letter to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the board conveyed that while Rs150m had been allocated, the remaining expenditure would have to be met through sponsorship and other resources.

The PSB asked the POA to share its plan for arranging additional funds and its strategy for ensuring the games are held on schedule.

It also suggested an immediate meeting with stakeholders to finalise arrangements.

