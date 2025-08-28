E-Paper | August 28, 2025

PSB asks PHF for detailed Pro League plan within 3 days

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 12:03pm

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to submit within three days a detailed plan for the national team’s participation in the upcoming FIH Pro League, including travel, logistics, administrative arrangements and training schedules.

In a letter, the PSB informed the federation that the federal government had approved a grant of Rs250 million for the team’s participation in the event. The PHF, however, had sought Rs350m, and has now been directed to arrange the remaining amount through sponsorship.

Pakistan received an invitation to compete in the Pro League (Season 7) after New Zealand, the Nations Cup winners, withdrew due to financial issues. The competition will see Pakistan face top-ranked sides including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, the Netherlands and Spain.

Meanwhile, the PSB said the government had also approved Rs150m for organising the National Youth Games in Islamabad, likely to be staged next month.

In a letter to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the board conveyed that while Rs150m had been allocated, the remaining expenditure would have to be met through sponsorship and other resources.

The PSB asked the POA to share its plan for arranging additional funds and its strategy for ensuring the games are held on schedule.

It also suggested an immediate meeting with stakeholders to finalise arrangements.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...
Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...