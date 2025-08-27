E-Paper | August 27, 2025

‘Flows in the Chenab, Sutlej are rising’: Tarar

Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 04:20pm

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar is delivering a briefing on the rising water flow in rivers across Punjab.

“Flows in the Sutlej, the Chenab have risen,” he said. “In Khanqi, the water flow has exceeded 1 million cusecs. Flows in Qadirabad are expected to reach these levels within an hour or so.”

Tarar said that district administrations have been alerted and “information is being shared” between the relevant authorities.

“The prime minister chaired a meeting this morning, where he issued instructions to alleviate the situation and ensure that items required for relief operations are available on site,” he added.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...
Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...