‘Flows in the Chenab, Sutlej are rising’: Tarar

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar is delivering a briefing on the rising water flow in rivers across Punjab.

“Flows in the Sutlej, the Chenab have risen,” he said. “In Khanqi, the water flow has exceeded 1 million cusecs. Flows in Qadirabad are expected to reach these levels within an hour or so.”

Tarar said that district administrations have been alerted and “information is being shared” between the relevant authorities.

“The prime minister chaired a meeting this morning, where he issued instructions to alleviate the situation and ensure that items required for relief operations are available on site,” he added.