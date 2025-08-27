National Commission for Human Rights exposes systematic exploitation, GBV in brick kilns

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) launched a study on Tuesday exposing human rights abuses against brick kiln workers in the country.

The study, titled “Unveiling exploitation and abuse in the brick kilns of Punjab”, was conducted in collaboration with the Pakistan Partnership Initiative.

The investigation highlighted systemic exploitation, gender-based violence, debt bondage, and widespread denial of basic labour rights to brick kiln workers.

The report was based on extensive field research in Faisalabad and Kasur — two of Punjab’s brick kiln hubs. Surveys of 200 workers and in-depth interviews with 30 victims led to documented case studies. The study engaged trade unions, kiln owners, and officials from the Punjab Labour Department to provide a multi-stakeholder perspective.

Speaking at the launch event, NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha said: “Today’s report follows months of fieldwork, interviews, and surveys identifying violence, exploitation, and abuse in Punjab’s brick kilns. It documents laws ignored, promises broken, and dignity denied.”

She said the NCHR had long been demanding reform in this most inhumane of sectors. “For all of us, ending bonded labour is not charity. It is not a favour. It is justice and human dignity. It is the fulfilment of our Constitution’s promise.”

Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court, the chief guest, said the evolution of bonded labour from colonial bondage to constitutional protection showed progress, but the brick kiln horrors reminded of unfinished work.

“It is incumbent not just on the judiciary but also on the legislative and executive branches to work towards correcting these horrors and let this report ignite collective action for a Pakistan where no worker is bonded, and dignity prevails,” Justice Jawad Hassan said.

He called for legislative reforms, judicial and institutional strengthening and collaborative action to end this extreme form of exploitation.

Violation of Constitution

Abdul Khalique Shiekh, the Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, said: “Bonded labour is a violation of our Constitution, our laws, and our commitments under international human rights treaties.” He said the government had taken important steps to ensure that brick kiln workers live a life of dignity, citing amendments to labour laws, initiatives like the Elimination of Bonded Labour in brick kilns project and efforts to regulate advances. “But we know more is needed.”

Abdul Khalique Shiekh said such studies were essential to show where gaps remained between law and enforcement, between policy and practice. “They remind us that passing laws is only the first step. Implementation is the true test of justice.”

Ashraf Wadhawa Mall, the PPI CEO, said the study had exposed the extreme conditions faced by brick kiln workers. He said so far 2,339 families from brick kilns across the country had been rescued and rehabilitated.

The study documents extreme abuses ranging from verbal and physical harassment to cases of abduction and even murder. Women workers remained especially vulnerable, subjected to rampant sexual harassment, coercion, and forced marriages. Workers continued to labour in unsafe, unhygienic, and exploitative conditions under extreme weather, often receiving wages well below the legal minimum and having no access to social security.

The study showed that 97 per cent workers entered kilns because of urgent loans, 90pc had no written contracts, leaving them invisible to labour protection efforts and over 70pc of families lived in a single cramped room. It said 92pc workers reported verbal abuse, many described beatings, torture and even abductions.

