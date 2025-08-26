E-Paper | August 26, 2025

Jhelum police detain cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza under MPO

Imran Gabol | Hamid Asghar Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 12:53pm
Cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza speaks during a video shared on X on Feb 15, 2024. — X/EMAM_muslim/File
Cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza speaks during a video shared on X on Feb 15, 2024. — X/EMAM_muslim/File

Jhelum police said early on Tuesday that they have detained cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance for alleged controversial remarks.

Mirza, a resident of Machine Mohallah of Jhelum city, frequently uploads his lectures and speeches on his social media accounts and has amassed 3.1 million followers on his YouTube channel.

Jhelum Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Meesam Abbas and District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiyuddin confirmed Mirza’s arrest under MPO to Dawn.com.

Section 3 of the MPO ordinance gives authorities the power to arrest and detain suspected persons to prevent “any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety” or to maintain public order.

A religious group had yesterday filed an application, seen by Dawn.com, requesting legal action against Mirza for alleged controversial remarks made during an interview that “went viral on social media”.

Mirza was also among 17 clerics whose speeches were banned by then-Jhelum DC during Muharram last year to prevent any potential sectarian violence.

The popular cleric survived an assassination attempt at a religious academy in March 2021. The suspect was taken into custody, and a case of attempted murder was registered against him.

The cleric had also been booked and arrested by the Jhelum police in May 2020 for derogatory remarks against some religious figures. However, he was later released on bail.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...
Gaza famine
Updated 25 Aug, 2025

Gaza famine

If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Safety app
25 Aug, 2025

Safety app

THE FIA has decided to battle the menace of human smuggling with an AI-based app to reduce human sale and ease...
Citizen defenders
25 Aug, 2025

Citizen defenders

DISASTER struck again, this time in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer Valley. A glacial lake outburst flood devastated...