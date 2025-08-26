E-Paper | August 26, 2025

Ex-servicemen regret delay in revision of retired soldiers’ pension

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 09:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Soc­iety (PESS) on Monday ex­­pressed deep regret over the government’s con­tin­ued neglect in revising the basic pension of retired soldiers, war veterans, and families of martyrs.

During a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Society, chaired by re­­tired Lt General Abdul Qayyum Malik, it was pointed out that many old pensioners receive no more than Rs12,000 per month, while widows get as little as Rs9,000 — amounts grossly inadequate even for basic subsistence.

The PESS urged the government to end this long-standing injustice by revising pensions at least to the level of the minimum wage (Rs37,000), ensuring financial dignity and security for those who sacrificed for the nation.

The meeting was attended by Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, Air Marshal Pervaiz Nawaz, Lt Gen M. Afzal, Brig Tariq SJ, Brig Zafar along with other officers, JCOs, and PESS supporting staff.

The meeting condem­n­­ed the malicious and venomous propaganda being spr­ead on social media aga­­inst armed forces of the country and their leadership.

The Society also condemned India’s continued involvement in fuelling insurgency and sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan’s western provinces.

It commended the government for its successful foreign policy initiatives, particularly in maintaining a balanced and constructive approach in relations with major world powers.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...
Gaza famine
Updated 25 Aug, 2025

Gaza famine

If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Safety app
25 Aug, 2025

Safety app

THE FIA has decided to battle the menace of human smuggling with an AI-based app to reduce human sale and ease...
Citizen defenders
25 Aug, 2025

Citizen defenders

DISASTER struck again, this time in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer Valley. A glacial lake outburst flood devastated...