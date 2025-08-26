Ex-servicemen regret delay in revision of retired soldiers’ pension

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Soc­iety (PESS) on Monday ex­­pressed deep regret over the government’s con­tin­ued neglect in revising the basic pension of retired soldiers, war veterans, and families of martyrs.

During a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Society, chaired by re­­tired Lt General Abdul Qayyum Malik, it was pointed out that many old pensioners receive no more than Rs12,000 per month, while widows get as little as Rs9,000 — amounts grossly inadequate even for basic subsistence.

The PESS urged the government to end this long-standing injustice by revising pensions at least to the level of the minimum wage (Rs37,000), ensuring financial dignity and security for those who sacrificed for the nation.

The meeting was attended by Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, Air Marshal Pervaiz Nawaz, Lt Gen M. Afzal, Brig Tariq SJ, Brig Zafar along with other officers, JCOs, and PESS supporting staff.

The meeting condem­n­­ed the malicious and venomous propaganda being spr­ead on social media aga­­inst armed forces of the country and their leadership.

The Society also condemned India’s continued involvement in fuelling insurgency and sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan’s western provinces.

It commended the government for its successful foreign policy initiatives, particularly in maintaining a balanced and constructive approach in relations with major world powers.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2025