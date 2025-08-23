Pakistanis in US face uncertainty amid visa crackdown

WASHINGTON: Pakistani students and other visa holders in the United States are facing growing uncertainty, as even minor infractions, political activity, or incomplete documentation could put their stay at risk.

Recent cases indicate that traffic violations and campus protests may be reported to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), raising alarms among the Pakistani community.

Two Pakistani students in northern Virginia were shocked when a traffic court judge informed them that courts are now required to share records of traffic violations with DHS.

“We were planning to drive to Chicago, but we’ve been advised not to,” said Yunus Khan, a student from Baltimore, Maryland. “We are on visas and even a minor mistake could lead to revocation.”

US reviewing social media for anti-American or extremist content; Pakistani embassy says it’s monitoring the situation, advises caution in political activities

Students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests, are even more anxious. “Some of us joined those demonstrations and now we don’t know if we can stay or might face deportation,” said Samina Ali, also from Baltimore.

Mohammad Sajid, a student at George Mason University, said, “Most of us work part-time to pay tuition. Now we don’t know whether we can continue working.”

Khalid, who attends a community college in northern Virginia, added, “Almost all foreign students are scared. We don’t know whether we can work, drive, or even go out. This is not the America that we dreamed of.”

Those living in the US under political asylum face even greater concerns.

The Pakistani embassy in Washington estimates that between 700,000 to a million Pakistanis live in the United States, most as citizens or long-term residents. Many do not register officially, so exact numbers are unclear.

According to the latest Open Doors report by the Institute of International Education, the United States hosted 1,126,690 international students in 2024, up 7 per cent from the previous year.

Pakistan sent 10,988 students in 2024, compared to 17,099 from Bangladesh and 16,742 from Nepal. India topped the list with 331,602 students.

The Pakistani embassy estimates that the number of Pakistani students has risen to about 12,500 in 2025, still far below other South Asian countries.

As part of the broader vetting process, US authorities are reviewing social media activity for any signs of hostility toward US citizens, culture, government, or institutions.

Officials have also been instructed to monitor for support of designated foreign terrorists or engagement in antisemitic harassment or violence.

Matthew Tragesser, a spokesperson for US Citizenship and Immigration Services, stated, “America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies.”

In addition, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a pause in the issuance of worker visas for truck drivers, citing safety concerns and the impact on American livelihoods.

Visa holders from Malawi and Zambia are now required to pay a $15,000 deposit for tourist or business visas, while travel bans remain in effect for 12 countries, with partial restrictions on seven more.

The crackdown has left Pakistani students and visa holders anxious about their future.

Pakistani authorities in Washington continue to receive queries from students and other visa holders and forward them to the US State Department. Embassy officials are closely monitoring the situation, emphasising the importance of legal documentation, awareness of rights, and caution in political activity.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2025