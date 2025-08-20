E-Paper | August 20, 2025

Iran says ‘cannot completely’ break with UN nuclear watchdog

AFP Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 05:14pm
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a press conference at the Lutfi Kırdar Congress Centre on the sidelines of the 51st session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, in Istanbul on June 22. — AFP/File
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a press conference at the Lutfi Kırdar Congress Centre on the sidelines of the 51st session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, in Istanbul on June 22. — AFP/File

Iran “cannot completely cut cooperation” with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog but the return of its inspectors is up to the country’s security chiefs, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

The remarks come nearly two months after Iran suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following its 12-day war with Israel in June.

Iran has cited the IAEA’s failure to condemn Israeli and American strikes on its nuclear facilities as the reason for its decision, which saw the watchdog’s inspectors leave the country following the passing of new legislation by parliament.

“We cannot completely cut cooperation with the agency,” Araghchi said, noting that new fuel rods need to be installed at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant in the coming weeks, which will require the presence of IAEA inspectors.

“Under the law passed by parliament, the return of inspectors will be possible through a decision of the Supreme National Security Council,” he told the official IRNA news agency in an interview published on Wednesday, referring to Iran’s top security body.

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented attack targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, but also hitting residential areas.

The United States launched its own attacks on nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

The war derailed talks between Iran and the US on a new nuclear deal to replace the one abandoned by US President Donald Trump during his first term in 2018.

Iran has since said cooperation with the agency will take “a new form” and earlier this month, the agency’s deputy head visited Tehran for talks.

At the time, deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran and the agency had agreed to “continue consultations”.

In recent weeks, Britain, France and Germany have threatened to trigger a snapback of UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 accord if Iran fails to agree a deal on uranium enrichment and cooperation with the IAEA.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Industrial policy
Updated 20 Aug, 2025

Industrial policy

A new industrial policy isolated from complementary frameworks for the development of agriculture and services will not change anything.
Ukraine peace push
20 Aug, 2025

Ukraine peace push

THERE is renewed momentum to end the Ukraine war — now in its fourth year — with US President Donald Trump...
Recurring cases
20 Aug, 2025

Recurring cases

TWENTY-ONE children have been paralysed by polio in Pakistan this year, the latest two in Kohistan and Badin. Each...
Rebutting rumours
Updated 19 Aug, 2025

Rebutting rumours

The country has been experiencing a rare period of stability, but what it will make of it remains a big question.
Essential transition
19 Aug, 2025

Essential transition

THE government’s push to fast-track the transition to a cashless economy could be Pakistan’s dream leap into the...
Treaty impasse
19 Aug, 2025

Treaty impasse

RECENT efforts in Geneva by some 183 countries on a global plastics treaty ended in stalemate. There were deep...