Medium-level flood in river Indus at Taunsa

LAHORE: The Taunsa Barrage on the Indus River is having a flood situation where water flow has reached a critical 500,000 cusecs and it is expected to rise further.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a high alert as flood situation intensifies across Punjab as the water in rivers is rising due to ongoing monsoon rains that lashed the upper regions of the province.

The PDMA directed the district administration to immediately evacuate the citizens living on or near the riverbeds in Taunsa and launch emergency rescue operations. All relevant administrations should remain present in the field to coordinate relief efforts.

Commissioners of Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, along with deputy commissioners of Layyah, Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur have been put on high alert.

Boats used to rescue people in Mianwali; more rainfall expected across Punjab

The flood threat is compounded by heavy thunderstorms predicted across most districts of Punjab from Aug 19 to 22. Rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Rajanpur, raising concerns about urban flooding in major cities and flash flooding in the seasonal streams and drains.

The river situation across Punjab is becoming increasingly precarious. At Tarbela, the Indus is flowing at low-level flood with 309,000 cusecs while Kalabagh is experiencing medium-level flooding of 440,000 cusecs. Chashma reports a medium-level flood situation with 492,000 cusecs, and Taunsa shows 489,000 cusecs with medium-level flooding.

The Ravi River at Jassar in Narowal has a low-level flood at 53,000 cusecs, with forecast predicting low to medium-level flooding within the next 24 hours. The Sutlej River at Ganda Singhwala and Sulemanki is also at low-level flood with 64,000 and 71,000 cusecs, respectively while Nullah Dek and Basantar near Shakargarh are similarly affected.

In response to the escalating situation, the Punjab government has established flood relief camps in the affected areas to provide basic facilities and medicines.

PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia urged the citizens to take precautionary measures, relocate from riverbeds to safe locations and avoid recreational activities near the water bodies.

He advised the public to use the PDMA helpline 1129 for emergencies and stay informed through announcements and local channels. He said that no negligence would be tolerated in protecting lives and properties, and citizens were called upon to cooperate fully with administration efforts during this critical period.

In Mianwali, the water flow in the Indus is increasing and there is a medium level flood in the river at Mianwali. The inflow at Jinnah Barrage was recorded at 440,586 cusecs while the outflow was 434,278 cusecs.

After the flood warning for the coming days, the district administration along with revenue staff and rescue personnel got active in the Katcha area of the district.

In Mianwali tehsil, flood affected villages are Mooch, Hindalwala, Muhammad Sharifwali, Shamiwala, Rokhri Katcha, Tarrikhel and Ballokhel.

In Piplan tehsil, the villages affected by flood are Dhingana, Katcha Gujrat, Piplan Katcha and Kundian Kacha. In tehsil Isakhel, the affected villages are Qamar-Mushani, Isakhel Khacha, Cheena Pura, Darazwala and Katalewala.

It may be noted that a few days ago, floodwater inundated crop fields spread over thousands of acres in tehsils of Mianwali, Isakhel and Piplan. Hundreds of people were evacuated along with their cattle and belongings.

As soon the floodwater decreased, the residents of the affected areas returned to their homes. The flood control centre and flood relief camps are being made functional to help the flood affected people.

Mianwali Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya along with members of various departments is visiting the affected areas daily, urging the people to move to safer places. He is inspecting the flood relief camps and directing the staff to remain alert to serve the flood victims.

As per Rescue 1122, it rescued 81 people during the last two days.

The rescue teams are alert in the affected areas and they are rescuing the people using 18 boats in the operation.

In Toba Tek Singh, Commissioner Maryam Khan on Tuesday visited the flood relief camps set up in the low-lying areas of the Chenab River in Jhang and reviewed the facilities provided there. She inspected the availability of medicines, attendance of doctors and staff at the flood relief camps.

Jhang DC Ali Akbar Bhinder apprised her that Rescue 1122, health and livestock departments, and revenue staff were on duty on round the clock at the flood relief camps while Rescue 1122 staff are fully alert in low-lying areas so that immediate relief operations in any emergency.

Commissioner Khan said the residents living in the Chenab river basin should be informed about the water level and flood situation moment by moment. She further directed that arrangements for tractors and trolleys should be ensured for the timely evacuation of people from the low-lying areas so that any loss of life could be avoided.

In Okara, the irrigation department has briefed MPA Mian Noorul Amin Nasir Wattoo and Assistant Commissioner Faisal Walid that there is a low-level flood at Head Sulenmanki in Sutlej.

On query, it was told that the medicines and food for humans and fodder for animals were arranged while shifting of affectees to safer side was properly managed by the district administration with the cooperation of Rescue 1122 and local volunteers.

The floodwater is likely to damage crops but there is no serious threat to the people.

Correspondents from Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh and Okara contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2025