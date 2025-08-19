E-Paper | August 19, 2025

5.2-magnitude quake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and parts of KP: PMD

Dawn.com | Zahid Imdad Published August 19, 2025 Updated August 19, 2025 11:22am
Image showing a seismogram. For representation only. — AFP/File
Image showing a seismogram. For representation only. — AFP/File

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the quake was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, KP’s Peshawar, Swat, Chitral and Abbottabad.

The PMD’s press release said that the earthquake originated at 10:20am PKT. Its epicentre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 190 kilometres.

No casualties have been reported so far and according to KP’s Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi, an emergency has not yet been declared.

Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian — which creates five seismic zones under Pakistan. The intersection of multiple fault lines means that tectonic movements remain a frequent occurrence in the region.

The Hindu Kush region is recognised as one of the most active seismic zones in the world, lying at the junction of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates where their ongoing collision generates frequent earthquakes, including rare deep-focus events that can reach depths of over 200km, according to the US Geological Survey.

This seismicity is attributed to subduction-related processes and slab break-off beneath the Hindu Kush–Pamir region, making it part of the broader Himalayan seismic belt that has produced several destructive earthquakes across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding regions earlier in the month, swaying buildings and causing panic, but there were no reports of damage or casualties.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebutting rumours
Updated 19 Aug, 2025

Rebutting rumours

The country has been experiencing a rare period of stability, but what it will make of it remains a big question.
Essential transition
19 Aug, 2025

Essential transition

THE government’s push to fast-track the transition to a cashless economy could be Pakistan’s dream leap into the...
Treaty impasse
19 Aug, 2025

Treaty impasse

RECENT efforts in Geneva by some 183 countries on a global plastics treaty ended in stalemate. There were deep...
No easy path
Updated 18 Aug, 2025

No easy path

The question is: can policymakers use this breathing space to push through reforms that improve productivity, cut energy costs and attract investment?
National drift
18 Aug, 2025

National drift

WE have drifted quite a way from Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan; there has been no shortage of...
Hockey’s woes
18 Aug, 2025

Hockey’s woes

THE national sport continues to suffer. Years of mismanagement have plunged Pakistan hockey into a state of ...