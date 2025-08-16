JUI-F leader injured, two dead in shooting at home in KP’s Malakand

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Malakand district emir Mufti Kifayatullah was injured while two, including his daughter, were killed on Saturday in a shooting at his home in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand Division, according to officials.

Malakand Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Hamid Ur Rehman confirmed to Dawn.com that Mufti Kifayatullah had been injured in the attack

“Today, around 1pm, JUI Malakand district emir Mufti Kifayatullah, along with his two daughters, was shot within the limits of Chowki Batkhela, Levies Post Batkhela area,” a statement by the KP Police said.

The statement added that one of his daughters was killed in the shooting, and a Levies sepoy was also killed. Another daughter was injured and is undergoing surgery, according to the statement.

Levies in large numbers are making raids in the suspected places for the arrest of the suspects. Further investigation is in hand, the statement added.

Last month, at least three people were killed and four others, including a woman, were injured in an exchange of gunfire between two rival groups in the Kharkai area of Dargai tehsil in Malakand.

In June, two people, including a woman, were killed and 11 others injured after unidentified men opened fire at a group of people returning from a funeral in Chashma Ganda area of Gumbat in KP’s Kohat district, an attack that police said was motivated by personal enmity.