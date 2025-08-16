Death toll from KP flash floods surges to 307 as Buner reports more loss of lives

The death toll from recent flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surged to 307 on Saturday as various districts, especially hard-hit Buner, reported more loss of lives, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.

This adds to the casualties in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where the unprecedented floods have claimed at least 12 and nine lives, respectively, besides causing widespread destruction.

KP witnessed devastating scenes yesterday as flash floods caused by heavy rainfall and cloudbursts in multiple districts claimed over 200 lives in a day, including five crew members of a provincial government chopper that crashed in Mohmand during relief and rescue efforts.

Buner was the worst-affected district in the province with 184 lives lost in the past 48 hours, according to a situation report seen by Dawn.com. Shangla reported 36 deaths, Mansehra 23, Swat 22, Bajaur 21, Battagram 15, Lower Dir five and a child drowned in Abbottabad.

Detailing infrastructure damage, the report said 11 houses were destroyed while 63 were partially damaged due to the floods. Two schools in Swat and another in Shangla were also affected.

This screengrab of a PDMA report issued on Aug 16, 2025 shows a breakdown of the rain-related incidents across KP and the resulting casualties in the past 48 hours. — PDMA report

In a separate daily situation report on its website, the PDMA said 93 more bodies — all men — were recovered in Buner, taking the district’s toll to 184.

Buner DC Kashif Qayum Khan also confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com, adding that rescue teams were continuing their search as 30 remained missing in the Chagharzai tehsil, while “over 100” were injured.

The KP government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram as disaster-hit areas.

The KP PDMA told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts.

“Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances,” KP Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi told AFP.

“Due to road closures in most areas, rescue workers are travelling on foot to conduct operations in remote regions,” he added.

“They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for the northwest areas for the next few hours, urging people to take “precautionary measures”.