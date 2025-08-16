Diesel price drops by Rs12 as petrol remains unchanged

The Finance Division on Friday night announced a cut of Rs12.84 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) for the next fortnight, while petrol prices will remain unchanged.

Most of the transport sector runs on HSD and its price is considered inflationary as it is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains and agricultural engines like trucks, buses, tractors, tube-wells and threshers and particularly adds to the prices of vegetables and other eatables.

A notification from the Finance Division, available with Dawn.com, stated that the new price of HSD was Rs272.99, while petrol would remain at Rs264.61. Additionally, the prices of superior kerosene oil and light diesel oil were slashed by Rs7.19 per litre and Rs8.2, respectively.

“The Government has decided to revise the petroleum product prices for the fortnight commencing August 16, 2025, in line with the recommendations of Ogra (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) and the concerned ministries,” the notification read.

Earlier this week, the per-litre HSD price was expected to fall by about Rs11.50, while petrol was expected to see an increase of Rs1.40 per litre for the next fortnight, driven by shifts in the global market and exchange rate movements.

International petrol prices inched up by 15 cents per barrel over the past fortnight, while diesel rates fell by about $4.5 per barrel. The rupee also appreciated slightly against the dollar.

On July 31, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a cut in the prices of petrol by Rs6.17 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs10.86, respectively, for the next fortnight. The cuts in petrol and HSD prices were higher than previously estimated.

Petrol, used mainly in private cars, small vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles, directly impacts the budgets of middle- and lower-middle-income groups.