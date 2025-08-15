Hakeem among three booked for alleged rape, blackmail of women patients in Multan

BAHAWALPUR: Allappa police in Multan booked three persons, including a hakeem (herbalist) on Thursday, for allegedly sexually assaulting the women patients visiting his ‘clinic’, recording their videos and later blackmailing them.

According to police sources, the case was registered on the report of a constable, Muhammad Owais, who says the hakeem was running a clinic, where he installed secret cameras in the examination room.

He says the hakeem, in connivance with his two accomplices, sexually assaults the women patients visiting the clinic, on the pretext of examining them and records their videos.

The suspects would later extort money, jewellery and other valuables from these women by blackmailing them.

He said the suspects also uploaded obscene videos of some of the women patients on social media.

Acting on the complaint, Allappa police registered a case against the suspects who are yet to be arrested.

WOMAN TORTURED: A man, along with his brother, allegedly tortured his wife and forcibly cut her hair in Mailsi city on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect Usman had strained relations with his wife and he would subject her to torture.

On Thursday, the couple again quarrelled at their house, and Usman, with the help of his brother Kamran, overpowered his wife, subjected her to torture and cut her hair. Both suspects later fled.

Mailsi city police registered a case against the suspects, who have not been arrested so far.

MURDER CASE SOLVED: Mailsi police claimed to have solved a murder case in which the victim’s wife and her friend turned out to be his killers.

At a press conference, Mailsi DSP Saeed Ahmed Sial told the media that Asif, a labourer and a resident of 271/WB village married Sara a few years back.

He said that after her marriage, Sara contacted another man, Adnan Riaz, on social media and both became friends.

During their frequent contacts on social media, they decided to eliminate Asif and get married.

In July, Sara, with the help of Adnan, strangled Asif to death. Later, Sara claimed that Asif died of a heart attack.

The DSP said that the police developed suspicion and got conducted the postmortem examination of the victim, which revealed he was strangled.

He said that when Sara was interrogated, she confessed to her crime.

The DSP said that Mailsi Saddar police registered a murder case against Sara and Adnan and after locating them through geofencing, arrested both. He added that Sara was arrested from Lodhran and Adnan from Rawalpindi.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2025