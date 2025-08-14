E-Paper | August 14, 2025

Venus Williams receives US Open wildcard

Reuters Published August 14, 2025 Updated August 14, 2025 12:53pm

NEW YORK: Two-time US Open singles champion Venus Williams has received a wildcard entry into this year’s tournament, organisers said on Wednesday, as the 45-year-old American continues her age-defying return to the court.

Williams became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat Peyton Stearns at last month’s Washington Open after a 16-month absence from competitive tennis.

She last played in the US Open singles main draw in 2023, losing in the first round to Belgian Greet Minnen.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner is also playing in the tournament’s new-look mixed doubles tournament with compatriot Reilly Opelka.

Other women’s singles wildcards included France’s Caroline Garcia, in what will likely be the 2022 semi-finalist’s last appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The 2022 WTA Finals winner announced plans to retire from the sport earlier this year.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2025

