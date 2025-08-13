Public Accounts Committee summons officials, probes Haj fraud, Portugal assets claim

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) convened on Tuesday and took serious notice of a recent statement by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif regarding Pakistani burea­ucrats purchasing property in Portugal.

Referring to the mini­ster’s remarks, the PAC, chaired by Junaid Akbar, decided to summon the Mini­stry of Interior, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other relevant autho­rities in its next session to provide a detailed briefing on the matter. “We will obtain complete records to determine which bureau­crats have acquired plots,” said the PAC chairman.

The committee also discussed the imposition of sales tax in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and decided to seek a briefing on the closure of utility stores, when it meets next week.

During the meeting, audit objections relating to the Ministry of Religious Affa­irs were reviewed, including a case of embezzlement by one of its accounting officers, Muhammad Kaleem, involving Rs12 million in remittances, which allegedly caused significant losses to the ministry.

“If an assistant accountant can commit such acts, what is the Director General of Haj doing there?” questioned Junaid Akbar. The ministry’s secretary, Dr Syed Attaur Rehman, informed the committee that the system had been digitised to prevent such irregularities.

Senator Afnanullah Khan noted that despite the fraud, no red warrants had been issued for Muhammad Kaleem, nor had any property been confiscated. Officials revealed that the accused had secured a Canadian visa beforehand and was currently residing in Canada. The ministry claimed it had immediately written to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to lodge an FIR and had dismissed the individual from service.

The PAC chairman asked the Ministry of Interior whether Interpol had been contacted in the matter.

The meeting was informed that Kaleem and his spouse had both been declared absconders. According FIA, both were last reported to be in the US.

The committee expressed dismay that, despite four years having lapsed, the ministry had shown no interest in pursuing Kaleem to recover approximately Rs43m embezzled.

It also questioned the ministry about its staffing in Saudi Arabia. PAC members raised concerns over the number of officials posted there and their year-round duties. “We don’t need as much staff from Pakistan. We require more local staff,” officials responded, adding that 1, 700 staff engaged for Haj duties – to assist pilgrims - were provided return tickets annually.

Lawmakers suggested that Pakistani workers already based in Saudi Arabia should be employed for seasonal duties. “I never see these officials - I don’t know where they go,” remarked Senator Mohsin Aziz.

When asked whether government employees were sent for Haj free-of-cost each year, the Secretary of Religious Affairs clarified that only Haj assistants - all of whom were government employees - received such facilitation. He further proposed that, from next year, only assistants in Grade 11 and above would be appointed, adding, “No one performs a free Haj except these assistants.”

