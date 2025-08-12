E-Paper | August 12, 2025

Another 3 terrorists eliminated in Zhob anti-infiltration operation

Dawn.com Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 11:37am
One of the three collage of images shared by ISPR, showing an aerial view of some of the eliminated terrorists during an operation in Balochistan’s Zhob in August 2025. — ISPR
Security forces have eliminated another three terrorists attempting to infiltrate via the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The military’s anti-infiltration operation, which began on the night of August 7, has so far killed 50 terrorists.

“On night [of] 10/11 August 2025, a deliberate sanitisation operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along [the] Pakistan-Afghanistan border,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a press release.

“During the conduct of the operation, three more Indian sponsored khawarij were hunted down and successfully neutralised. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khawarij,” the ISPR added.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The ISPR highlighted: “The number of khawarij killed in four days’ anti-infiltration operation has risen to 50.”

It noted that “47 khwarij were sent to hell” previously, following successful engagements by the security forces in the general area Sambaza of Zhob from August 7 to 9.

The military also shared collages of images showing an aerial view of the eliminated terrorists — all 50 of them numbered — as evidence.

“The security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan,” the military reaffirmed.

Just a day ago, the US State Department designated the banned so-called Balo­chistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its combat wing, the Majeed Brig­ade, as a Foreign Terr­­orist Organisation.

The US said the move, long-desired by Pakistan, demonstrated its commitment to countering terrorism, while signalling strengthened cooperation and international coordination in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP broke its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

