E-Paper | August 12, 2025

KP CM seeks Imran’s health check-ups thru Shaukat Khanum

Malik Asad Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 08:33am

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday seeking monthly medical examinations for jailed former prime minister Imran Khan by a team from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Mr Gandapur’s petition requested that Dr Asim Yousaf, Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Samina Niazi be permitted to conduct the monthly check-ups and that the reports be submitted to the court and given to Mr Khan’s family.

It cites concerns over possible health complications for the 72-year-old founder of the party, who has reportedly lost weight during his detention.

The petition, filed through Advocate Raja Zahoorul Hassan, noted that Khan’s complete medical history is maintained at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

It named the Punjab government, the inspector general of prisons, Adiala Jail Hospital, and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital as respondents.

Bail application disposed of Separately, IHC Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar disposed of an application for protective bail for PTI leader Salman Akram Raja after Islamabad police submitted details of 12 cases registered against him.

The court directed Mr Raja to approach the relevant trial courts for relief and closed the matter.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Rinse and repeat

Rinse and repeat

Arifa Noor
The public gatherings in Bajaur recently, or Tirah valley or even Bannu last year all point to the anger of the people.

Editorial

Another amendment?
Updated 12 Aug, 2025

Another amendment?

Now virtually unchallengeable, the regime would benefit by showing some grace.
War on journalists
12 Aug, 2025

War on journalists

THE Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for journalists as well, with Israel intentionally murdering those who dare to...
Climate’s human toll
12 Aug, 2025

Climate’s human toll

IN Danyor, Gilgit-Baltistan, seven young men were crushed to death under a landslide in the early hours of Monday....
Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...