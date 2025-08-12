E-Paper | August 12, 2025

Child killed, two injured in mortar shell explosion in Tump

Behram Baloch Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 08:25am

GWADAR: A mortar shell explosion killed a 12-year-old boy and injured two other children late on Monday evening in a small town near the Pakistan-Iran border, officials said.

The mortar shell, fired from an unknown location, landed and exploded in the Gomazai area of Tump as the three children were returning home from a seminary, according to security officials.

One of the injured children, identified as Muhammad, succumbed to multiple injuries after being taken to a hospital.

The other two were identified as Abdullah and Muhammad Fazil.

Security forces have launched an investigation to find the location from which the shell was fired.

In a separate incident in the same area, authorities found the body of Yousaf Faith, a young poet and musician who, according to his family, had been missing. Levies recovered the body, and said hospital officials confirmed Faith had been badly tortured.

Human rights activists expressed serious concern over the death and demanded “a transparent and independent probe into the incident”.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Rinse and repeat

Rinse and repeat

Arifa Noor
The public gatherings in Bajaur recently, or Tirah valley or even Bannu last year all point to the anger of the people.

Editorial

Another amendment?
Updated 12 Aug, 2025

Another amendment?

Now virtually unchallengeable, the regime would benefit by showing some grace.
War on journalists
12 Aug, 2025

War on journalists

THE Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for journalists as well, with Israel intentionally murdering those who dare to...
Climate’s human toll
12 Aug, 2025

Climate’s human toll

IN Danyor, Gilgit-Baltistan, seven young men were crushed to death under a landslide in the early hours of Monday....
Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...