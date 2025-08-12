E-Paper | August 12, 2025

‘Driver who killed siblings in Karachi didn’t have HTV licence’, judicial magistrate told

Sumair Abdullah Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 09:43am

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate was on Monday informed that a dumper driver booked and arrested for killing two siblings in an accident on Rashid Minhas Road a day before did not possess a heavy transport vehicle (HTV) licence.

The investigating officer of the case brought the suspect before Judicial Magistrate (Central) Farman Ali Tager and sought his custody for 14 days for interrogation.

He informed the court that as per initial inquiry the suspect did not possess a licence to drive a heavy vehicle. He said he only had the licence to drive light transport vehicles (LTV) and that too had expired in 2016.

The IO asked for more time to get information regarding the owner of the dumper — involved in the accident — as well as need to verify the documents of the suspect.

After hearing the IO, the court remanded him in police custody for two days and directed him to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

Body formed to probe arson attacks

A high-powered committee was formed to investigate arson attacks, where miscreants torched seven dumpers after the fatal accident.

According to an order issued by Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho, DIG-West Irfan Ali Baloch will head the team comprising Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi, West SSP Tariq Illahi Mastoi and Investigation SSP Anam Tajjamul.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Rinse and repeat

Rinse and repeat

Arifa Noor
The public gatherings in Bajaur recently, or Tirah valley or even Bannu last year all point to the anger of the people.

Editorial

Another amendment?
Updated 12 Aug, 2025

Another amendment?

Now virtually unchallengeable, the regime would benefit by showing some grace.
War on journalists
12 Aug, 2025

War on journalists

THE Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for journalists as well, with Israel intentionally murdering those who dare to...
Climate’s human toll
12 Aug, 2025

Climate’s human toll

IN Danyor, Gilgit-Baltistan, seven young men were crushed to death under a landslide in the early hours of Monday....
Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...