‘Driver who killed siblings in Karachi didn’t have HTV licence’, judicial magistrate told

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate was on Monday informed that a dumper driver booked and arrested for killing two siblings in an accident on Rashid Minhas Road a day before did not possess a heavy transport vehicle (HTV) licence.

The investigating officer of the case brought the suspect before Judicial Magistrate (Central) Farman Ali Tager and sought his custody for 14 days for interrogation.

He informed the court that as per initial inquiry the suspect did not possess a licence to drive a heavy vehicle. He said he only had the licence to drive light transport vehicles (LTV) and that too had expired in 2016.

The IO asked for more time to get information regarding the owner of the dumper — involved in the accident — as well as need to verify the documents of the suspect.

After hearing the IO, the court remanded him in police custody for two days and directed him to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

Body formed to probe arson attacks

A high-powered committee was formed to investigate arson attacks, where miscreants torched seven dumpers after the fatal accident.

According to an order issued by Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho, DIG-West Irfan Ali Baloch will head the team comprising Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi, West SSP Tariq Illahi Mastoi and Investigation SSP Anam Tajjamul.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2025