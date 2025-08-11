Govt begins 2nd phase of receiving Haj 2026 applications

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has opened the second phase of receiving Haj applications for 2026, which will be accepted from August 11 to August 16, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

On Saturday, the ministry successfully completed the first phase for Haj next year, receiving more than 71,000 application submissions through its online portal and designated banks, the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said in a statement.

“In the second phase, which will continue till Saturday, unregistered intending pilgrims can also submit their applications. The process of receiving applications will continue through the ministry’s online portal and designated banks,” the report said.

Overseas Pakistanis can also apply for Haj through designated banks via a close relative. “Those living abroad will be required to submit their medical fitness certificates upon arrival in Pakistan,” it said.

Haj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, is performed each year by millions of Muslims worldwide. Pakistan receives one of the highest Haj quotas from Saudi Arabia.

Last month, the federal cabinet formally approved the Haj Policy 2026, outlining key procedural, financial, and logistic measures for the pilgrimage season.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said during a presser that the Kingdom allocated a total quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Pakistan — 119,210 under the government scheme and 60,000 for private operators — pending final confirmation by Saudi authorities.

“The government scheme will offer both the traditional 38–42-day package and a shorter 20–25-day option,” the minister said, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

He added that estimated costs would range between Rs1.15 to Rs1.25 million, depending on the finalised agreements with service providers.