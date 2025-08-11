E-Paper | August 11, 2025

Govt begins 2nd phase of receiving Haj 2026 applications

Dawn.com | Nadir Guramani Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 01:50pm

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has opened the second phase of receiving Haj applications for 2026, which will be accepted from August 11 to August 16, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

On Saturday, the ministry successfully completed the first phase for Haj next year, receiving more than 71,000 application submissions through its online portal and designated banks, the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said in a statement.

“In the second phase, which will continue till Saturday, unregistered intending pilgrims can also submit their applications. The process of receiving applications will continue through the ministry’s online portal and designated banks,” the report said.

Overseas Pakistanis can also apply for Haj through designated banks via a close relative. “Those living abroad will be required to submit their medical fitness certificates upon arrival in Pakistan,” it said.

Haj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, is performed each year by millions of Muslims worldwide. Pakistan receives one of the highest Haj quotas from Saudi Arabia.

Last month, the federal cabinet formally approved the Haj Policy 2026, outlining key procedural, financial, and logistic measures for the pilgrimage season.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said during a presser that the Kingdom allocated a total quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Pakistan — 119,210 under the government scheme and 60,000 for private operators — pending final confirmation by Saudi authorities.

“The government scheme will offer both the traditional 38–42-day package and a shorter 20–25-day option,” the minister said, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

He added that estimated costs would range between Rs1.15 to Rs1.25 million, depending on the finalised agreements with service providers.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...
Tribunal delays
Updated 10 Aug, 2025

Tribunal delays

ECP has felt no compulsion to prod them along in their work, even though the legal deadlines under which they are supposed to operate have long elapsed.
Global plastic treaty
10 Aug, 2025

Global plastic treaty

THE world has embarked on a serious attempt to tackle the escalating plastic pollution crisis with talks organised ...
Peca and journalists
10 Aug, 2025

Peca and journalists

IT is some comfort that some lawmakers have at least taken notice. Last week, the Senate Standing Committee on...