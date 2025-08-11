‘Old MQM’ returning to perform with its hallmark: Governor Kamran Tessori

HYDERABAD: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is going to restore its ‘lost glory’, and that it will resume its journey of progress from Hyderabad and Karachi.

He was speaking to the media at a local hotel on Sunday after paying his respects to revered Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai on the second day of his three-day urs celebration.

MQM-Pakistan district organiser Zafar Siddiqui, MPAs Nasir Qureshi and Rashid Khan, Sharif Khan and other party leaders accompanied the governor.

“You will see the old MQM performing again and there will be same old discipline that will be seen which is its hallmark,” he said, and added that MQM was weakened and now people were realising this injustice with the party.

“Everyone realises that MQM sends common man, and not waderas, capitalists and jagirdars, to elected houses,” he remarked.

Governor Tessori observed that for the last 17 years, no development had taken place in Hyderabad.

“Only ‘bhai log’ will ensure development because ever since MQM people started using ‘saheb’ with their name, things went awry for the party,” he viewed.

When asked by a questioner what he was alluding to in back-to-back double entendre in his speeches, he said he would not unfold everything, but hastened to add: “Apkay hosh urr jaey gey jo honay ja raha hay”.

‘World’s biggest fireworks’

“We have biggest digital stage in Bagh-i-Mustafa which is being built for last five days,” he said, and added that soon Rahat Fateh Ali Khan would again be here to perform. “Sindh’s iconic singer Abida Parveen is to enthral audience in Pucca Qila at a separate event soon,” he said. He also announced that ‘world’s largest fireworks’ spanning over 90 minutes would be held at Governor House as part of the ongoing celebrations in Karachi.

Governor unhappy with Sindh govt over protocol

Governor Tessori said that Sindh belonged to him and he didn’t talk about a division.

“When I went to Bhit Shah [today] to pay respect to Shah Latif Bhitai, the culture minister didn’t receive me, although he was present there to see off the Balochistan chief minister. But before my arrival, he [the minister] had left,” he said. He said this showed who believed in division.

Hyderabad package

The governor reiterated that Hyderabad was all set to receive Rs10bn development package, of which Rs5bn for the year 2024-25 had been transferred to the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (PIDCL).

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2025