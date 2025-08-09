E-Paper | August 09, 2025

Three suspected criminals held from PML-N MPA’s farmhouse in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 9, 2025 Updated August 9, 2025 11:55am

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Crime Control Department (CCD) raided the farmhouse of PML-N MPA in Chontra and apprehended three of his employees wanted by the police.

Following the CCD raid, the MPA, who is also the parliamentary secretary in Punjab, called the police emergency helpline “15” and lodged a report against the CCD in-charge, the SHO and others.

According to sources, after the raid, matters took a turn as the MPA openly came out in defence of his employees.

The MPA claimed that the CCD raided his farmhouse with 30 officials in police uniform and 15 in plain clothes. He said four office boys were present in the house, while two other persons were at the gate.

The MPA alleged that CCD officials tortured Hamza, took cash, and took away three employees from the house.

Meanwhile, the SHO Chontra and the duty officer reached the spot after receiving the police emergency call. Official sources said the CCD team conducted the raid to arrest a highly wanted suspect in a kidnapping case involving the making of an objectionable video, which had been registered against him by a private citizen.

They added that the matter was brought to the notice of the MPA, and he was asked to surrender or present his farmhouse in-charge to the police, as a case had been registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, the suspect was not produced or handed over, the police said.

On Friday, the MPA’s spokesperson issued a statement along with videos of the raid, saying the CCD raided the farmhouse without conducting any investigation.

“Entering the house of any citizen without investigation and without reason is hooliganism and mischief. We reject the illegal and immoral activities of the CCD,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further alleged that the CCD staged the raid to gain cheap publicity. He said guards from registered companies were deployed on security duty at the farmhouse, and looting cash under the pretext of a search amounted to robbery.

Later, the MPA filed a formal complaint with Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa, claiming that CCD officials had taken away Rs50 million from his farmhouse.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Market opportunity
Updated 09 Aug, 2025

Market opportunity

Unless New Delhi can broker a breakthrough in the ongoing trade talks, the tariff's impact on India’s economy can be severe.
Indo-Israel nexus
09 Aug, 2025

Indo-Israel nexus

THE cosy ties between India’s ruling BJP — Hindutva’s political wing — and Zionist Israel is hardly a ...
Harvesting the poor
09 Aug, 2025

Harvesting the poor

THE shocking rescue of a young man, bound to a stretcher and moments away from having his kidney stolen in a Bahria...
Tough choices
Updated 08 Aug, 2025

Tough choices

Perhaps we find ourselves at this juncture because ever since the ‘war on terror’ was launched in this region, the state’s CT policy has failed to create lasting peace.
Policy crunch
08 Aug, 2025

Policy crunch

WHEN it comes to learning from past failures, Pakistan’s policymakers have shown a remarkable tendency to do quite...
Balochistan’s troubles
08 Aug, 2025

Balochistan’s troubles

THE HRCP’s latest fact-finding report confirms what many in Balochistan have alleged for years: the lack of...