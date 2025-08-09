Three suspected criminals held from PML-N MPA’s farmhouse in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Crime Control Department (CCD) raided the farmhouse of PML-N MPA in Chontra and apprehended three of his employees wanted by the police.

Following the CCD raid, the MPA, who is also the parliamentary secretary in Punjab, called the police emergency helpline “15” and lodged a report against the CCD in-charge, the SHO and others.

According to sources, after the raid, matters took a turn as the MPA openly came out in defence of his employees.

The MPA claimed that the CCD raided his farmhouse with 30 officials in police uniform and 15 in plain clothes. He said four office boys were present in the house, while two other persons were at the gate.

The MPA alleged that CCD officials tortured Hamza, took cash, and took away three employees from the house.

Meanwhile, the SHO Chontra and the duty officer reached the spot after receiving the police emergency call. Official sources said the CCD team conducted the raid to arrest a highly wanted suspect in a kidnapping case involving the making of an objectionable video, which had been registered against him by a private citizen.

They added that the matter was brought to the notice of the MPA, and he was asked to surrender or present his farmhouse in-charge to the police, as a case had been registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, the suspect was not produced or handed over, the police said.

On Friday, the MPA’s spokesperson issued a statement along with videos of the raid, saying the CCD raided the farmhouse without conducting any investigation.

“Entering the house of any citizen without investigation and without reason is hooliganism and mischief. We reject the illegal and immoral activities of the CCD,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further alleged that the CCD staged the raid to gain cheap publicity. He said guards from registered companies were deployed on security duty at the farmhouse, and looting cash under the pretext of a search amounted to robbery.

Later, the MPA filed a formal complaint with Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa, claiming that CCD officials had taken away Rs50 million from his farmhouse.

