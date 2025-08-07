E-Paper | August 07, 2025

PSX maintains record-setting spree with new intraday high

Dawn.com Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 03:23pm
This screengrab, taken at 3:10pm, shows PSX activity on Aug 6, 2025. — PSX data portal
This screengrab, taken at 3:10pm, shows PSX activity on Aug 6, 2025. — PSX data portal

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its record-setting spree due to “strong” corporate results as it breached 146,000 points during intraday trade on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 992.53 points (0.68 per cent) to reach an intraday high of 146,081.02 points at 12:37pm, from the previous close of 145,088.49 points.

However, the shares soon declined slightly, standing at 145,613.09 points at 3:09pm, gaining 524.60 points (0.36pc) from yesterday.

The market also witnessed fluctuations, reaching a low of 145,250.17 points at around 11am — still above yesterday’s close.

Awais Ashraf, research director at AKD Securities, told Dawn.com: “Investor interest in companies posting strong corporate results or anticipated to report robust profitability has propelled the index to a new record high.

“Additionally, the recent imposition of an additional 25pc tariff on India has further bolstered market sentiment,” he added, referring to the United States’ recent levy on New Delhi, which will raise duties on some Indian exports to as high as 50pc.

Commenting on the stock market’s future, Ashraf said: “We expect the KSE-100 to reach 165,215 [points] by December 25, supported by sustained earnings growth, declining fixed income yields, and a relatively stable rupee.”

Reacting yesterday to the PSX’s record-setting spree, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted it was a “reflection of investors’ confidence in government policies”.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Second chances
Updated 07 Aug, 2025

Second chances

One wonders if the many citizens dispossessed by Bahria Town’s expansionist real estate projects have felt schadenfreude over its predicament.
IHK tinkering
07 Aug, 2025

IHK tinkering

SIX years after India’s attempts to create new ‘facts’ on the ground by bifurcating held Kashmir into the ...
Trading babies
07 Aug, 2025

Trading babies

CHILD trafficking is the most repellant avatar of human sale. Not new to Pakistan, it reduces minors to easy...
Another attempt
Updated 06 Aug, 2025

Another attempt

It is unclear how much longer the PTI can sustain its resistance, or how far its leader is willing to go.
Still in chains
06 Aug, 2025

Still in chains

THE media landscape in Pakistan has seen many ups and downs since independence. At times, there have been periods of...
Bangladesh in limbo
06 Aug, 2025

Bangladesh in limbo

Delay too long, and Bangladesh risks repeating the very cycle it sought to break.