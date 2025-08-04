Tehran expresses willingness to join Silk Road initiative with Islamabad and Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Iran on Sunday expressed willingness to join the Silk Road initiative with Pakistan and China to get maximum benefits from the regional connectivity.

Pakistan and Iran vowed to further expand their land and rail route linkages.

The two sides made these commitments when Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, who accompanied the Iranian president on the official visit to Pakistan, participated in the joint meeting held with federal ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, and Hanif Abbasi.

According to an official press release, the discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding friendly and bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly by enhancing transportation, connectivity network and road infrastructure.

During the meeting, interest was expressed by Iran in joining the Silk Road initiative with Pakistan and China and discussed expanding of maritime trade via Gwadar-Chabahar route.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, Aleem Khan congratulated Iranian minister on Iran’s firm stand against Israel and termed it a matter of pride and solidarity for the entire Muslim World. He said that Pakistan and Iran have always stood by each other while recent regional developments have brought the two nations more close to each other.

Mr Aleem Khan invited the Iranian minister to attend the upcoming ministerial conference in Pakistan on Oct 23-24.

Speaking on the occasion, Iranian Minister Farzaneh Sadegh expressed her deep appreciation for Pakistan’s support against Israeli aggression and extended sentiments of goodwill to the people of Pakistan.

She stressed the need for increasing the number of vehicles operating between Iran and Pakistan and suggested modernising the current Quetta-Zahedan route.

The Pakistan side proposed forming of bilateral working groups of the two countries to accelerate the implementation of agreed initiatives.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan briefed the Iranian delegation on opportunities to expand trade volume and highlighted the significant untapped potential across various sectors.

He noted that both countries could serve as viable markets for each other.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to review the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Railway Projects, adding that the Quetta-Zahedan railway line would be upgraded and expanded to improve regional connectivity.

Iranian Minister Farzaneh Sadegh thanked her Pakistani counterparts and assured full cooperation from her country.

She described her visit to Pakistan as highly pleasant and memorable.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2025