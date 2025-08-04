46 dead in Gaza as starvation rises and aid access remains limited

• Health ministry reports six deaths due to starvation or malnutrition, and 40, including PRCS staffer, from Israeli gunfire and airstrikes

• Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly conducts Jewish prayer in Al-Aqsa compound, sparking outrage

CAIRO: At least 46 deaths, including six from starvation or malnutrition, were reported in Gaza over the past 24 hours, local health authorities said on Sunday.

The health ministry said that six more Palestinians died of starvation or malnutrition while 40 killed in Israeli gunfire and airstrikes across the coastal enclave.

Deaths included persons trying to make their way to aid distribution points in southern and central areas of Gaza, Palestinian medics said.

Among those killed was a staff member of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which said an Israeli strike at their headquarters in Khan Younis in southern Gaza ignited a fire on the first floor of the building.

The new hunger-related deaths raised the toll of those dying from what international humanitarian agencies say may be an unfolding famine to 175, including 93 children, since the war began, the ministry said.

Egypt’s state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said two trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel were set to enter Gaza, months after Israel severely restricted aid access to the enclave before easing it somewhat as starvation began to spread.

COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, said later in the day that four tankers of UN fuel had entered to help in operations of hospitals, bakeries, public kitchens and other essential services.

There was no immediate confirmation whether the two diesel fuel trucks had entered Gaza from Egypt.

Gaza’s health ministry has said fuel shortages have severely impaired hospital services, forcing doctors to focus on treating only critically ill or injured patients.

Prayer in Al-Aqsa

According to AFP, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly conducted on Sunday a Jewish prayer on the Al-Aqsa compound in east Jerusalem — a highly contentious move that violates a long-held understanding at the site.

Jewish religious rituals are prohibited there by a long-standing agreement between Israel and Jordan, custodian of the site.

Ben Gvir’s Sunday visit however marked the first time a prayer was publicly recited by a government minister, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement saying that “Israel’s policy of maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount has not changed and will remain unchanged”.

‘Airdrops are insufficient’

UN agencies say airdrops are insufficient and that Israel must let in far more aid by land and open up access to the territory to prevent starvation among its 2.2 million people, most of whom are displaced amidst vast swathes of rubble.

Meanwhile, Belgium’s air force dropped the first in a series of its aid packages into Gaza on Sunday in a joint operation with Jordan, the Belgian defence ministry said.

France on Friday started to air-drop 40 tons of humanitarian aid.

Looted aid trucks

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said on Sunday that nearly 1,600 aid trucks had arrived since Israel eased restrictions late in July. However, witnesses and Hamas sources said many of those trucks have been looted by desperate displaced people and armed gangs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he had asked the International Committee of the Red Cross to give humanitarian assistance to the hostages during a conversation with the head of the Swiss-based ICRC’s local delegation.

