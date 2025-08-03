E-Paper | August 03, 2025

Body of man who drowned himself, two children found at sea near China Port

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 3, 2025 Updated August 3, 2025 09:56am

KARACHI: The body of the man who drowned himself and his two minor children at Do Darya near Seaview on Thursday afternoon was recovered on Saturday, police and rescue officials said.

An Edhi spokesperson added that when their lifeguards resumed the search operation on Saturday morning, they found the body of Aurangzeb Alam floating at sea near China Port.

The bodies of the two minor children — Ahmed and Ayat — were found at Seaview on Friday morning.

The man with his minor son and daughter had jumped into the sea near a waterfront high-rise building.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the children’s maternal uncle Rameez Husain in a written statement told the police that his brother-in-law Alam and his sister along with their children had appeared before a court on July 31 over a petition (No 3290/2024) for custody of the children. He claimed that the custody issue was ‘amicably’ settled between the couple.

Later, Alam, along with his wife and children, went to the food street at Burns Road for a lunch. Subsequently, he left the restaurant, saying he needed to go to the toilet. He took his children with him and did not return.

Mr Rameez said they had immediately informed the Madadgar-15 about that and also submitted an application before the Aram Bagh police to this effect.

Published in Dawn, Aug 3rd, 2025

