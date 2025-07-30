E-Paper | July 30, 2025

SC judge calls for review of ‘patriarchal’ pension laws

Nasir Iqbal Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has called for a review of pension regulations, which it said were “built on patriarchal assumptions” and perpetuate stereotypes about women.

The remarks came from Justice Ayesha A. Malik , who was a member of the two-judge bench alongside Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, which decided the Sindh government’s appeal against a Feb 27 decision of the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Larkana.

The case was brought by Sorath Fatima, whose father was an employee of the Road and Transport Department, Sindh.

He died in February 2002 and his pension was awarded to his widow — Ms Fatima’s mother — who also died in December 2012.

Ms Fatima, being an unmarried daughter, sought the pension of her father, which she received until she married.

However, when Ms Fatima’s marriage ended in August 2022, she sought the resumption of her father’s pension on the grounds that being a divorced daughter, she was entitled to it.

The Sindh government denied her application, and Ms Fatima challenged the decision before the SHC, which ruled in her favour. The Sindh government then appealed against the decision in the Supreme Court.

In the 10-page judgment, Justice Malik expressed the concern that a daughter’s entitlment to pension depended entirely on her marital status.

“This dependency model reveals that there is a systematic bias that treats a daughter as a dependent, with her financial dependency shifting from parent to spouse,” the judgment added.

This assumption not only perpetuated “stereotypical mindset about women being dependent members” but also fails to recognise women as individuals or “autonomous individuals” who can be financially independent.

It is also based in the “flawed belief” that unmarried or divorced women are financially dependent, while married women are financially secure, the judgment highlighted.

Justice Malik said pension was an “earned right” passed onto the legal heirs of a deceased government servant.

Justice Malik emphasised the need to revisit pension law and remove marital status as a condition for entitlement.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 30 Jul, 2025

Faulty narrative

It is unfortunate that jingoism, radical religious nationalism and arrogance seem to be the current driving forces of Indian policy towards Pakistan.
Tirah disturbances
30 Jul, 2025

Tirah disturbances

A SERIES of events has shaken residents in the already restive Tirah Valley in recent days. On Saturday, a minor ...
Selling people
30 Jul, 2025

Selling people

MODERN bondage, or human trafficking, is among the gravest violations of human rights. In socioeconomically...
Time for Palestine
Updated 29 Jul, 2025

Time for Palestine

The recognition of Palestine is a right owed to a people who have endured generations of occupation, blockade and statelessness.
Farmers’ distress
29 Jul, 2025

Farmers’ distress

THE Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has painted an alarming picture of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, highlighting...
Stem the tide
29 Jul, 2025

Stem the tide

THE statistics are sobering. Despite frantic efforts to contain its spread, the tally of polio cases this year has...