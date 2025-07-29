Two held as donkey meat seized in KP’s Battagram

A slaughtered donkey was recovered and the alleged perpetrators were arrested in the Kuzabanda area of Battagram district on Tuesday.

According to District Food Controller (DFC) Shad Muhammad, Additional Assistant Commissioner and Food Inspector raided a location in Kuzabanda based on intelligence information. The raid resulted in the recovery of the slaughtered donkey and the arrest of two individuals, belonging to Hunza and Mansehra.

The arrested people claimed they were supplying the meat to Chinese officials working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

However, the DFC emphasised that an investigation is necessary to determine the actual purpose of the meat. Notably, the arrested individuals neither belong to the butcher community, nor do they have a shop.

An investigation has been initiated and a letter sent to the food department.

The DFC also highlighted that even if the arrested persons’ claim is correct, slaughtering a donkey in public is not allowed. Instead, it should be done within residential premises.

The authorities will investigate further to bring more facts to light and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

DPO Batgram told Dawn.com that a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been started.

The first information report (FIR) seen by Dawn.com shows that the two people have been booked under Sections 272 (Adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The DRO said it is yet unclear whether or not any attempt was being made to supply the meat.

Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik speaking on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ said: “As Muslims, this act of giving someone else donkey meat to eat is impure and undesirable.”

He added that enforcement was needed to curtail such crimes.

On Sunday, in a major crackdown on illegal meat trade, the Islamabad Food Authority seized about 1,000kg of donkey meat from a farmhouse located in Tarnol.

Over 50 live donkeys were also confiscated during a raid on the premises and a foreign national was taken into custody on the spot.