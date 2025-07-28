E-Paper | July 28, 2025

5 fishermen drown as boat capsizes off Gwadar coast

Behram Baloch Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 06:05am

GWADAR: Five fishermen lost their lives after their boat sank in the open sea near the coastline of Gwadar, officials said on Monday.

Officials said the ill-fated fishing vessel had set out from Karachi and capsized in deep waters. Local fishermen rushed to the scene after receiving distress reports and managed to rescue one survivor.

“Six fishermen were on board when the boat capsized,” an official said. Rescue teams, assisted by local fishermen, later recovered the bodies of the five deceased men.

The bodies of two fishermen were sent to Karachi, while three remain in the custody of Edhi authorities in Gwadar. One of the victims, a resident of Ali Akbar Shah Goth in Ibrahim Haideri, was laid to rest following funeral prayers held after Zuhr.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2025

