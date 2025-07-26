PM Shehbaz wants govt to hire technical experts ‘on merit’

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review matters related to the Public-Private Partnership Authority.—INP

• Calls institutional reform ‘top priority’; 15 technical experts appointed, 47 additional positions to be filled

• Approves Skill Impact Bond project to provide funds to educational and skill development institutes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is fully committed to implementing the agenda of economic digitisation, rightsizing public institutions, and ensuring merit-based appointments of experts in government departments.

The premier expressed this resolve while presiding over a mee­ting to assess progress on the appoi­ntment of technical experts across federal ministries and departments, and to discuss measures for enhancing foreign investment.

At the meeting, the Publ­ic-Private Part­nership Authority presented a detailed briefing on current initiatives and future plans aimed at streamlining exp­ert appointments and increasing investor confidence.

The prime minister highlighted institutional reforms as a top priority of the federal government.

While asserting that there will be no compromise on merit and transparency in the appointment of experts, PM Shehbaz said: “We are fully committed to implementing our agenda of economic digitisation, rightsizing public institutions, and ensuring merit-based appointments of experts in government departments.”

The meeting was earlier briefed that appointments had been made on 15 technical expert positions whereas appointment process was underway for 47 additional technical positions.

“Some 30 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment of chief executive officers, chief fina­ncial officers, and managing directors in seven key ministries and departments,” the meeting was told.

The PM was further apprised that initial rounds of interviews for appointments in the petroleum division and national vocational and technical training commission had been completed.

Federal ministries have designated focal teams to formulate strategies for investment and sectoral roadmaps for investment.

Meanwhile, sectoral frameworks related to investment in food security, maritime affairs, minerals, tourism, industry, housing, and energy were in their final stages.

The prime minister was further informed that pitch-books for 18 economic sectors had been prepared to allocate projects for investment from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Qatar and Kuwait.

Skill Impact Bond

PM Shehbaz also approved the country’s first Skill Impact Bond programme, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Under the programme, funds will be provided to those educational and skill development institutions which will produce skilled professionals.

The initiative is designed to attract private investment for equipping the youth with market-relevant skills to foster sustainable employment.

Under this model, young people will receive training in contemporary skills aligned with industry needs, empowering them to actively contribute to national economic development.

He also instructed officials to offer opportunities for learning local languages of potential host countries, facilitating overseas employment for the Pakistani youth.

He said he would personally review progress of this project every two months.

The meeting was informed that so far 500,000 people have been registered under the digital youth hub whereas 1.7 million people downloaded the application.

The meeting was apprised that over 500 registered companies, around 47,000 job opportunities in Pakistan and approximately 100,000 in abroad in addition to that more than 2000 scholarships are available.

EU ambassador

Meanwhile, Amba­ssador of the European Union in Pakistan Riina Kionka paid a farewell call on the premier at Prime Minister’s House.

Underscoring the significance of the European Union as one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners, the premier reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the GSP Plus scheme, which had proved to be mutually beneficial for both sides.

Meeting with Dr Fouzia

Also, Dr Fouzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, called on the prime minister, who assured her that the government would continue to provide all possible legal and diplomatic support in the matter of Dr Aafia Siddiqui who is detained in the Unites States.

“The government is in no way negligent regarding the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui,” the PM said.

On the instructions of PM Shehbaz, the government previously provided diplomatic and legal assistance in the case of Dr Aafia.

Later, PM Shehbaz welcomed Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan, former provincial president of PTI into the PML-N ranks during a meeting at the PM Office.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2025