E-Paper | July 24, 2025

S&P Global lifts Pakistan’s credit rating ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+’, outlook stable

Reuters Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 07:08pm

Ratings agency S&P Global raised Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+’ and placed it on a ‘stable’ outlook on Thursday, saying the country’s finances and reserves had been stabilised by International Monetary Fund (IMF) support.

“The stable outlook reflects our expectations that continued economic recovery and government efforts to enhance revenue will stabilise fiscal and debt metrics,” S&P said in a statement on the move.

“We also expect that sustained official financing will support Pakistan in meeting its external obligations, and that the country will continue to roll over its commercial credit lines over the next 12 months.”

Pakistan’s longer-dated international bonds rallied after the upgrade, with the 2051 maturity gaining 1.6 cents to be bid at 84.85 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The 2031 and 2036 maturities also gained around 1 cent, while shorter-dated maturities posted smaller gains.

Last week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb urged the leading US rating agency — Moody’s — to improve Pakistan’s credit rating and help its return to international capital markets at favourable conditions.

Moody’s had upgraded Paki­stan’s credit rating by one notch in August 2024 to Caa2 from Caa3 (downgraded in February 2023 due to suspension of the IMF programme) and changed its outlook to positive from stable for improving macroeconomic conditions, including liquidity and external position from very weak levels.

Global ratings agency Fitch had upgraded Pakistan’s foreign currency credit rating to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC+’ in April, citing increased confidence in the country’s progress on narrowing its budget deficits.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice or spectacle?
Updated 24 Jul, 2025

Justice or spectacle?

Prosecuting them under standard criminal laws would have sufficed.
Privatising Discos
24 Jul, 2025

Privatising Discos

A TOP official of the Privatisation Commission has informed a parliamentary panel that the government plans to ...
Failed approach
24 Jul, 2025

Failed approach

APPARENTLY, Pakistan were weighed down by the promise they had made. Salman Ali Agha’s men kept only half of it ...
Shameful silence
Updated 23 Jul, 2025

Shameful silence

Instead of shielding Israel with euphemisms, the West must demand an immediate halt to this bloodshed.
Climate outscores play
23 Jul, 2025

Climate outscores play

THE alarm bells are getting louder. Even the country’s biggest sporting product is facing the impact of climate...
Obscenity law
23 Jul, 2025

Obscenity law

THE recent passage by the Senate of the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, which seeks to increase penalties for...