Islamabad courts sentence 13 PTI supporters to 6 months in jail over Nov protests

Islamabad district and sessions courts on Thursday sentenced 13 PTI supporters to six months in jail in cases pertaining to last year’s November “Final Call” protests, while acquitting one person.

Meanwhile, 12 of the convicts, along with one other person, were discharged by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a separate protest case from October 2024.

Ex-premier Imran Khan had called for nationwide protests on November 24, demanding the “restoration” of the PTI’s electoral mandate and the reversal of the 26th Amendment.

Following a state crackdown, the party claimed a dozen deaths of its supporters, which the government officially denied, while four Rangers personnel and a cop were martyred during the protests.

Judicial Magistrates Ahmad Shahzad Gondal and Mureed Abbas today heard three separate cases filed under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order (Papo) Act, which had been passed just two months prior to the protests.

One first information report (FIR) was registered at Islamabad’s Tarnol police station on November 24, while two were filed at the Ramna station on November 26 (FIRs 976 and 977). All 12 convicts were ordered to be sent to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, according to the court orders, which are available with Dawn.com.

Three people — Banaras Khan, Hazratullah Saeed and Irfanullah Shahwali — were sentenced to six months of “simple imprisonment” in FIR 976 case heard by Judge Gondal. The case was registered under Section 8 (conditions for assembly) of the Papo Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convicts were already in custody, had pleaded not guilty to the charges and had not produced any witnesses in their defence, according to the order.

“The object of this protest was against the law and Constitution of Pakistan,” the judgement observed, noting PTI’s “deliberate choice of prohibited venues and its defiance of administrative directives”.

A similarly worded judgement was issued in the FIR 977 case, in which Banaras and five others — Waheedullah Zahid, Fazalur Rehman, Ibrahim Bakhtiar, Khurram Shahzad and Rafiullah Darwash — were handed six months of “simple imprisonment” under the Papo Act and PPC’s Section 188.

Hammad Aziz, who was on bail, was acquitted.

“This protest involve [sic] incitement, disruption of public life and unlawful conduct,” both court orders by Judge Gondal noted.

In the Tarnol police station case, Judge Abbas sentenced Muhammad Danish, Muhammad Essa, Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Ishaq and Shahab Khan to six months in prison under Section 8 of the Papo Act.

Other offences they were convicted for and handed down six months of imprisonment were Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty) of the PPC. The sentences were to run concurrently.

However, the judge ruled that the complainant police was not empowered to add Sections 186 (obstructing public servant) and 188 of the PPC, hence they were not convicted under those.

ATC discharges 13 men from Sangjani protest case

Separately, Islamabad ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain discharged 13 people from a case filed at the Sangjani police station over the Oct 5, 2024 protest for allegedly attacking the police.

A dozen of the individuals were those convicted in the November cases today while Asad Khan was the 13th person.

The order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, noted: “Nothing incriminating could be collected against accused persons present before the court that could even remotely connect them with the instant occurrence.”

The suspects were presented before the court upon the completion of their four-day physical remand, the order noted, with Judge Zulqarnain dismissing the police’s request for further 15 days of custody.

During the hearing, the judge questioned the police’s lack of progress, saying: “I cannot comprehend what the police is doing? What is the Islamabad IG doing?”

Islamabad ATC suspends arrest warrant for Omar Ayub

Separately, an Islamabad ATC suspended a bailable arrest warrant for National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub in a case related to a protest in October last year.

PTI protesters and the Islamabad police clashed on Oct 4, 2024, as hundreds of party activists defied security measures and road blockades to gather at multiple locations days before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Over 100 PTI supporters, along with ex-premier Imran Khan’s two sisters, were taken into custody.’

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra had issued the arrest warrant earlier today as he heard a case filed at the Shahzad Town police station last year.

Advocates Sardar Masroof Khan, Zahid Bashir Dar, Murtaza Toori and Mirza Asim were among the lawyers present on the PTI leaders’ behalf.

During the hearing, Judge Sipra issued a bailable arrest warrant for Ayub and ordered that any previous bail granted to suspects who were absent today be cancelled.

However, the judge accepted Senator Azam Swati’s plea seeking exemption from attendance, which was filed yesterday, according to Masroof. Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till July 30.

Later in the day, former law minister Babar Awan appeared as Ayub’s counsel and submitted an application seeking exemption from attendance, along with a medical report.

Awan contended that his client had not received a notice of summons from the court.

The application, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said the PTI lawmaker was unable to appear in court due to “ill health” and was advised bed rest.

“The non-appearance of the applicant is neither deliberate nor intentional,” the application stated.

Subsequently, Judge Sipra suspended Ayub’s arrest warrant.

In a video statement yesterday, Advocate Masroof lamented the “speed with which these cases are being heard”.

He noted that some suspects had come from faraway areas such as Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan, having no place to stay overnight in Islamabad to attend today’s hearing.

“If these trials will be bulldozed in such a manner and you won’t give them a fair trial, then it will become very difficult for you to fulfil the requirements of justice,” the lawyer said, requesting courts to punish those guilty but not convict those who were not involved.

Today’s development comes within days of two ATCs sentencing PTI bigwigs to as many as 10 years in jail in cases related to the violent May 9, 2023 countrywide riots.

A Lahore ATC handed down at least eight leaders 10-year rigorous imprisonment, while acquitting six others. A Sargodha ATC also convicted as many as 32 accused, including MNA Ahmad Chattha and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar.

In May, the Islamabad police’s prosecution nominated the PTI’s top leadership — including Ayub, Chairman Gohar Khan, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Barris­ter Muhammad Ali Saif — in another case over the October 4 protests filed at the Koral police station.

Earlier this month, a Lahore ATC also declared PTI’s Hammad Azhar and Rana Shahbaz Ahmed as proclaimed offenders in two cases related to an alleged attack on Punjab police during a simultaneous protest as party workers reached Minar-i-Pakistan despite the government’s security measures.

Other cases over the clashes had also been registered at the Noon and Ramna police stations in the federal capital.